Lil Duval follows the remix of his track “Pull Up” with the theme song for his movement “Black Men Don’t Cheat” featuring Charlamagne Tha God. Duval spoke about the record via Twitter:

“Ladies black men don’t cheat really benefits y’all. Cuz we are putting forth effort to be faithful. Meaning WE GON TRY AND DO BETTER!!!! What more do y’all want from us?”

You can stream “Black Men Don’t Cheat” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.