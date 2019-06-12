New Music: PR Dean Ft. Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny – Wolves

By cyclone -
0

PR Dean Ft. Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny – Wolves

PR Dean is gearing up to release a new compilation titled B.A.S.E (Bobbito And Stretch Era). Here is the third single from the project called “Wolves” featuring Taj Mahal, Big Flip Papi & Benny.

You can download “Wolves” now on BandCamp.

