Nicki Minaj Teases New Song “MEGATRON”

Nicki Minaj has been quiet on social media since her appearance at the Met Gala and pregnancy rumors. Following reports of her being dropped from Chris Brown’s upcoming Indigoat tour, which were quickly denied, Nicki returns to social media to tease “MEGATRON”.

She tweeted the evil transformers name in all caps and also changed her name on Twitter and Instagram to go along with the rumored upcoming song. Collaborator CupcakKe, who is rumor to appear on the song, added that “MEGATRON” will drop on Friday, June 14th.

The title of the song references Nicki’s lyrics on “Transformer” off of Future & Juice World’s WRLD ON DRUGS.

This a different tax bracket, upper echelon

I’m still the bad guy, I am a Decepticon

Some call me Nicki but some call me Megatron

Check out the announcement below

MEGATRON — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 12, 2019