Video: Benny The Butcher x Pusha T Collab Coming Soon

During a recent studio session, Griselda’s Benny was playing some new music from his upcoming project The Plugs I Met. One of the tracks that got a quick spin was a new collab featuring Pusha T. No word on the title of the record or when it drop but The Plugs I Met is set to his stores on June 21st. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
Check out the clip below.
Benny and Push is a match made in Rap heaven. We are getting blessed on 6/21/19
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@BennyBsf @PUSHA_T pic.twitter.com/sG98tTCMav
— PLASTIC FROG RAPID (@charlienapalm) June 11, 2019