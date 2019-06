Skippa Da Flippa dropped the video for his “Frodoe Havin Freestyle” back in May and now he sits down with No Jumper’s Adam 22 to chop it up about smoking marijuana, fake people, meeting Quavo, childhood, quitting school, trapping at a McDonald’s, starting rap, recording with Migos, Peewee Longway, leaving Quality Control, taking care of himself, Havin Entertainment, and more.

Watch the full interview below and his new project Still Havin 2 is coming soon.