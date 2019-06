After dropping the animated visuals for “Magic Number”, B.o.B returns with with the official video to his ode to the Wu-Tang legend “Ol’ Dirty Bastard,” which samples Dirty popular single “Shame On A Ni**a”.

B.o.B is set to release his new album SouthMatic later this year.

You can download “Ol’ Dirty Bastard” now on iTunes/Google Play.