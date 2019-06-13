New Music: Benny The Butcher ft. Pusha T – 18 Wheeler

After the in studio preview dropped yesterday, Benny The Butcher premieres his new collab with Pusha T titled “18 Wheeler”. Produced by DJ Shay. Benny had this to say about the record.

“The streets have been waiting on this record! Long overdue! I’m talking my talk, Push talking his talk. I couldn’t do this project without reaching out to Pusha,” says Benny.

His new EP The Plugs I Met will feature 6 new songs and guest appearances by Pusha T, Conway the Machine, Jadakiss, RJ Payne and 38 Spesh. Also featuring production by Alchemist, Daringer and DJ Shay.

You can stream “18 Wheeler” below and check back for on June 21st for The Plugs I Met.