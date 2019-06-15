Music Video: 93PUNX & Vic Mensa – Camp America

Vic Mensa and his band 93PUNX debut their new video titled “Camp America”. He spoke with The Daily Beast about the visual.

“The song’s lyrics were inspired by ICE director Matthew Albence comparing the immigration detention centers to summer camps. I thought that was a crazy fucking idea and wanted to create a world with this song that imagined that twisted alternate reality, where it was fun for kids to be held as prisoners, drinking out of toilets, away from their parents, and somehow enjoy it like one might at a summer camp.”

“My intention for using white kids as opposed to minority children is to point out the blatantly obvious fact that this would never happen to white kids in this country or maybe anywhere on this earth,” he continued. “Although the nature of the actions the kids were involved in were graphic or shocking, it was all taken from actual occurrences reported at ‘detention’ centers.”

Watch the clip below and download now on iTunes/Google Play.