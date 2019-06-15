New Music: Drake – Omertà / Money In The Grave (Feat. Rick Ross)

Drake follows his appearance on Chris Brown’s soon to be hit single “No Guidance” with two new songs to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning the 2019 NBA Championship. The first is called “Omertà” and the second is titled “Money In The Grave” featuring Rick Ross.

You can stream both records below and download them now on iTunes/Google Play.



