N.O.R.E & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On this episode the Champs sit down with Kareem “Biggs” Burke. Known as a co-founder of the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records. Biggs chops it up with your favorite Drunk Uncles. Shares the story about the first time meeting Diddy, introduces his new artist SAINt JHN, shares some of his favorite drunk stories with NORE, shed’s light on the Roc-A-Fella Family Tree and even lays to rest old rumors from the Roc-A-Fella era and much much more!