YBN Cordae and Chance The Rapper team up for a new collab tgitled “Bad Idea”. Off of YBN Cordae’s upcoming album The Lost Boy. Cordae beamed about the record stating

“My brother Chance did it – killed the verse, murdered the verse. I really love this song – it’s one of my favorite songs,” he continued. “It has good home vibes, good summer vibes, good nostalgic feeling to it, but not in a forceful way.”’

Watch the “Bad Idea” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.