Meek Mill & Future Announce ‘Legendary Nights’ Tour

Futureis looking to push his new SAVE ME EP as him and Meek Mill just announced their upcoming Legendary Nights tour with YG, DJ Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion. Meek spokk about the tour via Instagram:

we about to tear shit down on the #LEGENDARYNIGHTS tour with @future @yg @mustard Megan @theestallion 🌃

The tour kicks off on August 28th in St. Louis and runs through Las Vegas on October 5th.

Check full list of cities and dates below. Presale tickets available on Tidal.com starting at 3pm today. Tickets on sale every start June 21st.