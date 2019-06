Kamaiyah follows her appearance in YBN Nahmir’s “All In” video with her new single “Windows” featuring Quavo and Tyga. She teased the track on Instagram with the caption:

“the wait is about to be over, I’ve been sitting on some good music for way too long and trust me when i say it’s happening now. First single off my new project is coming out this Friday.”

You can stream “Windows” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***