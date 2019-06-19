Ed Sheeran – No. 6 Collaborations Project (Official Tracklist)

Ed Sheeran wil bel releasing his new album No. 6 Collaborations Project on July 12th. He decides to reveal the official tracklist.

The album will feature fifteen new tracks with guest appearances by Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, Bruno Mars, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, H.E.R., and more.

Check out the official tracklist below and stay tune for more info on the project as it becomes available.