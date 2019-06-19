Music Video: MURS & 9th Wonder – Night Shift

MURS and 9th Wonder returns after dropping two new record in May with the official video for their latest single “Night Shift”. Off of their upcoming project The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over, which hit stores on July 19th. Murs told Billboard:

“I didn’t take this lightly. I sacrificed weeks away from my family, to write in seclusion and work with this team and hopefully make my best album to date. I am a true artist and my aim for the past two decades has been to master my craft. I am not an athlete. My age and longevity is not a limitation, it is a blessing. My focus isn’t what’s best for my brand — it’s what’s best for the music.”

Watch the “Night Shift” music video below and pre-order The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over now on iTunes/Google Play.

