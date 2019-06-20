New Music: Chris Brown ft. Gunna – Heat

Chris Brown is set to release his highly anticipated new album Indigo on June 28th. After dropping the video for his first single “Wobble Up” featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy and his Drake collab “No Guidance”, he decides to give fans his Gunna-assisted record “Heat”.

Indigo will feature 37 new tracks and additional guest appearances by H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, Tank, Tory Lanez, and more.

You can stream “Heat” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.