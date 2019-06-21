Music Video: IDK – Digital

DMV’s IDK premieres the official video for his latest single “Digital”. He also just announced his new label Clue, which is in partnership with Warner Records. Warner Records Co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck spoke about the partnership:

“IDK is at the forefront of this next generation of artists who actually have something to say. To call him just a rapper is not doing him justice. He is an artist in the truest sense of the word. His lyrical prowess is unmatched, his ideas and vision are wildly creative. He’s doing things his way and he’s making impactful and controversial statements with his music that challenge the way we look at the world. Tom Corson and I are thrilled to welcome him to the growing roster of exciting artists at Warner Records.”

You can download “Digital” now on iTunes/Google Play.