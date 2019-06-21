Music Video: Lupe Fiasco – Run Game

1st & 15th Entertainment co-founder Charles “Chill” Patton is set to release his Chill’s Spotlight playlist soon. He decides to premiere the visuals for the previously unreleased Lupe Fiasco track “Run Game”, which was recorded prior to Lupe’s 2006 debut album Food & Liquor. Lupe spoke to Complex about the track.

“We recorded this single back when I was just starting out. Chill was heavily involved in the early days of my career, and I’m glad he’s highlighting it with this new project.”

Watch the clip below and stay tuned for Chill’s Spotlight playlist.