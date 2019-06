Toronto’s JD Era returns from an extended hiatus with his aptly titled new project Back From The Dead. Featuring thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Louie “Ox” Rankin, Monico Lights, Swagger Rite, and Temi. Also featuring production by MoSS, Burd & Keyz, Tone Mason, North P, and more.

You can stream Back From The Dead in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.