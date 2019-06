Sabrina Claudio joined forces with Wale on “All My Love” earlier this month and now she’s back with a new solo offering called “As Long As You’re Asleep”. She spoke about the record on Instagram:



“I’m taking it back to my roots. My love for singing started on YouTube making covers and my career started on SoundCloud when I made the decision to finally release my original music. This song gives me that feeling I had when I first discovered my love for what I do.”