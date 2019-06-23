Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 167 w/ Daymond John

In this episode:

N.O.R.E & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On this episode the Champs dive into the “DUNK TANK” with legendary mogul Daymond John. Recently, you might know him for being on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank, but his resume goes beyond the tank! Listen as we dive deep into his journey, as Daymond shares stories about working alongside President Obama, FUBU and the moment he knew that he finally “made it” and much more! No need to hunt for treasure, Daymond gives out free gems on this episode!