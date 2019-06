After dropping Tuez-Les Tous with DJ Muggs a few months back, Mach-Hommy is back at with another new project titled Wap Konn Jòj!. Featuring seven new songs and guest appearances by Your Old Droog, Quelle Chris, Earl Sweatshirt, and Tha God Fahim.

You can stream Wap Konn Jòj! in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.