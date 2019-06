After dropping, “Stone Cold”, “Deebo”, and “Wasteman”, The Underachievers deliver their new project titled Lords Of Flatbush 3. Featuring nine new records and no guest appearances.

The Underachievers are also apart of the New York collective Beast Coast, Escape From New York Tour kicks off July 23rd in Seattle, WA.

You can stream Lords Of Flatbush 3 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.