K.R.I.T.’s new album K.R.I.T. Iz Here is scheduled to his stores ob July 12th. He gets an assist from Lil Wayne and Saweetie for his latest release titled “Addiction”.

K.R.I.T. Iz Here will also feature guest appearances by Yella Beezy, J. Cole, Rico Love, Baby Rose, and more.

The From The South With Love Toure, kicks off on September 10th in Tampa, FL and runs through November 16th in Atlanta, GA.

You can stream “Addiction” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.