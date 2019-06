G-Eazy drops off a new EP titled B-Sides. Festuring three new records and a guest appearances by Tyga.



He will be headlining the upcoming San Francisco installment of the Rolling Loud Festival along with Future, Migos & Lil Uzi Vert. The two day festival takes place on September 28th-29th.

You can stream B-Sides in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.