Freddie Gibbs & Madlib ‘Bandana’ Tracklist Revealed

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib follow the release of their singles “Crime Pays” and “Giannis” with the official tracklist for their upcoming joint album Bandana.

Bandana will feature fifteen new songs and guest appearances by Pusha T, Killer Mike, Yasiin Bey, Black Thought, and Anderson. Paak.

Pre-order Bandana now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on June 28th.