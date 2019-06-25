J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Travis Scott Set To Headline Day N Vegas Festival

There will be a new festival this year in Las Vegas and the first year’s lineup with be massive. The new festival is called the Day N Vegas Festival and will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from November 1-3.

Headliners for the three-day event will be J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Other performers will include 6LACK, Tyler The Creator, Migos, GoldLink, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Boogie, Smino, Brockhampton, Jay Rock, Sango, Roddy Ricch, Miguel, DaBaby, Flatbush Zombies,Lil Mosey, Nav, Summer Walker, J.I.D. Miguel, Denzel Curry, Lil Nas X, A Booie Wit Da Hoodie, Sheck Wes, NLE Shoppa, Rico Nasty, Doja Cat, Isiah Rashad and many many more.

Check out the full lineup belw and pick up tickets now on DaynVegas2019.com.