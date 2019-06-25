After dropping his collab EP BoxTalk with Salaam Remi, Joell Ortiz will be release a new solo project titled Monday on August 30th. Here is the first single titled “Learn You” featuring and produced by Big K.R.I.T. He spoke about the project stating:

“Working with K.R.I.T. was super dope! We basically had long conversations over the phone about life and human things for about a week or so before we even talked about music. Just Vibing. Learn You was basically one of those convos turned audio.”

You can stream “Learn You” below and stay tuned for more new music.