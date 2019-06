Meek Mill returns after his appearance in Gucci Mane’s new video “Backwards” with the official trailer for his upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries Free Meek.

The docuseries will detail his fight against the criminal justice system following his incarceration for allegedly violating terms of his probation. Executive produced by Jay Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff.

Free Meek will debut on August 9th.