Westside Gunn - FLYGOD Is An Awesome God (Tracklist & Features)

Griselda’s will be releasing his new album FLYGOD Is An Awesome God on July 5th. Today he reveals the official tracklist along with producers and features. Contributors include Alchemist, Raekwon, Madlib, Ws Pootie, Daringer, Conway, Scott Hall, Evidence, Benny, JR Swiftz, Keisha Plum, Denny Laflare, Meyhem Lauren, Sauce Walka, DJ Muggs, Sadhu Gold, Hologram.

Still a little mystery on who did what on which song stay tuned for more information as its revealed.

Check out the official tracklist below.

1. Jul 27th

2. Sensational Sherri

3. Bautista

4. Lunchin

5. Ferragamo Funeral

6. Thousand Shot Mac

7. Birkin

8. Pete Sake

9. Amherst Station 3

10. Dance Floor Love

11. Gunnlib

12. Lakers Vs Rockets