Joe, Rory, Mal and Parks start off with recapping the BET Awards (11:50). Joe highlights Tyler Perry’s speech (44:05), men turning down women (59:00), how soon is it to ask about trauma while dating (80:00), Netflix losing the streaming wars (101:45) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Alex Isley – “Road To You” Rory: PotatoHead People – “Morning Sun” Mal: Rayvyn – “Tu Sabe” Parks: Marlon Craft – “Shallow”