Cardi B Suing Ex-Manager For $30 Million In Damages

The fallout continues between Cardi B and her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael. The issue began in April 2018 when Shaft sued the Cardi for $10 million claiming that she breached her contract when she fired him a few years prior. Cardi countersued him for $15 million claiming he actually stole from her when she trusted him with her business affairs, but according to The Blast, Cardi has now upped the countersuit to a cool $30 million.

The $30 million suit is broken down to $10 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in punitive damages. Claiming Shaft made her believe her interests were being protected but she says they were not and she was taken advantage of as Cardi accuses him of taking a larger slice of her income than he was contractually allowed.

She is also asking for his lawsuit against her to be dismissed. I’ll keep you posted on any further developments.