Houston legend Slim Thug calls on Beanz N Kornbread to shoot the visuals for their collab titled “Playas Get Chose”. Directed by Michael Artis. Off of his album Suga Daddy Slim: On Tha Prowl, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play.

In honor of 🤘🏽🤘🏽being the Sugardaddy Capitol I’m dropping Playas Get Chosed link in bio 😎 produced by @beanznkornbread Dir by @michael_artis https://t.co/YMdzXXQwwc — IG:SLIMTHUG (@slimthugga) June 26, 2019