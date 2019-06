Bay Area’s Ariginal and Sylence link up with Brooklyn vet Skyzoo & Lyrics Born for a new record titled “Kings”. Off of their new album World. Sylence had this to say about World:

World is a bit of a play on words. Every song has hidden meanings throughout including the song titles themselves. The album title, World also possesses Word which symbolizes the theme of this project. Words are what makes the world move. Words are often what dictate our actions. Words shape our home.