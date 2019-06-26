Following the release of the Tuxedo single “Toast 2 Us” with Jake One, Mayer Hawthorne keeps the new music flowing with a new solo single titled “The Game”. He had this to say about the record:

“Life is so strange, and music is so magical. Love and sex, pain and pleasure, reality and fantasy. What a trip. This one is definitely for my A1s who have been riding with me since day one – thank you for letting me do this thing that I love in my own strange way.”

“The Game” is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.