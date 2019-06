Since the Dreamville sessions back in January at the Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, fans have been patiently waiting for the Revenge of The Dreamers 3 compilation project to drop. The campaign began last week with the release of the singles “Going Bad” & “Got Me”.

They return with the official trailer for the the upcoming documentary chronicling the sessions titled REVENGE. The documentary drops on July 2nd with the album coming soon after.

Watch the official trailer below.