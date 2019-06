Bun B and Statik Selektah premieres the latest visual from their new joint project titled Trillstatik. This one is for the Westside Gunn & Termanology-assisted “Concrete”. Directed by Watsyn Filmz & Trill Art and shot in Houston TX & Brooklyn NYC.

Watch the official video for “Concrete” below and download Trillstatik now on iTunes/Google Play.