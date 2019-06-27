Electro-pop singer Elohim and Wiz Khalifa exhibit their stoner hippie vibe in the feel good visual for their collab “FYM (F*ck Your Money)”. Directed & Animated by Steve Mertens. She spoke to Billboard about the collab stating:

“My mom always told me we were rich in love instead of money. It never made sense until now. Love is completely invaluable and the reason we are all here. I am grateful to have Wiz on this record. He embodies a true icon that is full of love.”

She added about the video:

“I flew in from tour for 24 hours to shoot this video, and it was the best experience. Such an amazing team, and Wiz is the kindest soul. Sharing love and light is my goal in life. Being surrounded by it is a special surprise.”

Watch the “FYM (F*ck Your Money)” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.