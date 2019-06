Joyner Lucas follows his Logic collab “ISIS” with a new solo track titled “Broke And Stupid”. Off of his upcoming album ADHD.

You can catch Joyner on the road with Chris Brown as a part of his INDIGOAT, kicks off on August 20th and will also feature performances by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign & Yella Beezy

You can stream “Broke And Stupid” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

***Updated with the official video.***