Kooda B is back behind bars for his alleged involvement in the shooting attempt on Chief Keef in NYC. He was initially supposed to remain free, after his February release, until July 17th when he agreed to turn himself in but on June 17th Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered that Kooda be held in a New York City prison until his sentencing in October.

In the meantime, his team keeps his name hot with his new video “Still Thinking About It”.