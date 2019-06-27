DJ Mustard - Perfect 10 (Official Tracklist)

After his Migos-assisted single “Pure Water” was certified as platinum, DJ Mustard decides to reveal the official tracklist for his upcoming album Perfect 10, which drops tomorrow.

The album will feature ten new songs and guest appearances by ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, Tyga, YG, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Migos, Future, Playboi Carti, NAV, Young Thug, Ella Mai, Gunna and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order Perfect 10 now on iTunes/Google Play.

View this post on Instagram PERFECT TEN ….. TRACKLIST …. A post shared by Mustard (@mustard) on Jun 27, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

Perfect Ten Tracklisting:

1. Intro (feat. 1TakeJay)

2. Pure Water (with Migos)

3. On God (with YG & Tyga feat. A$AP Ferg & ASAP Rocky)

4. Baguettes in the Face (feat. NAV, Playboi Carti & A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

5. Interstate 10 (feat. Future)

6. 100 Bands (feat. Quavo, YG & Meek Mill)

7. Woah Woah (feat. Young Thug & Gunna)

8. Surface (with Ella Mai & Ty Dolla $ign)

9. Ballin’ (feat. Roddy Ricch)

10. Perfect Ten (feat. Nipsey Hussle)