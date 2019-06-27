

Fat Joe, Lil Wayne & Dre, of Cool & Dre team up for a new single titled “Pullin”, which sample’s Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”. Fat Joe teased the record via Instagram with the caption:

Finally the wait is OVER we will begin Operation Paralyze The SUMMER @dreday3000 @liltunechi Thursday 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

His new album is on the way.

You can stream “Pullin” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.