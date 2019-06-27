Juicy J ft. Megan Thee Stallion & City Girls -Three Point Stance

Juicy J is gearing up to release his new album soon. He calls on two of the prominent dirty talking female rappers Yung Miami of City Girls and Megan Thee Stallion for his racy new single “Three Point Stance”. The video has already been shot and is directed by G.O.O.D. Music’s multi-talented artist Teyana Taylor & Hype Williams.

You can stream “Three Point Stance” below and download it now on iTunes. Also check out behind the scenes footage from the video shoot below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3 point stance video shoot @theestallion 🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Real OG’s @hypewilliams mooooooooviiiieeeeeeeee shittttt

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another One!!! 🔊🔊🔊🔊 @theestallion @hypewilliams

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR