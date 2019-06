Rich The Kid calls on his Rich Forever compadres Famous Dex and Jay Critch, for a new party anthem titled “Party Bus”. Off of their upcoming compilation project Rich Forever 4.

You can catch Rich The Kid on his The World Is Yours 2 tour with Jay Critch, NLE Choppa, Yung Bino, and 83 Babies starting July 1st in Brooklyn, NYC.

Stream “Party Bus” below and download it now on iTunes.