Brooklyn’s serpentwithfeet gets an assist from Ty Dolla Sign for his new record “Receipts”, which they co-produced together. serpent revealed about the song:

“I played an early demo for Ty Dolla Sign and he asked to join me on the track. This song carries a lot of weight for me because it’s a snapshot of two brothers rhapsodizing about unforeseen romance. Ty is a huge part of my L.A. story so ‘Receipts’ feels like a perfect document.”

You can stream “Receipts” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.