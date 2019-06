TDE’s ScHoolboy Q just released the official video for his Kid Cudi collab “Dangerous” Now he makes and appearance on the latest episode of Hot Ones w/ Sean Evans.

While eating spiciest of spicy wings they chop it up about his new album CrasH Talk, hate for “Pokémon rap,” love for golf, and more.

Watch the full interview below and download CrasH Talk now on iTunes/Google Play.