Right on schedule, DJ Mustard delivers his new album Perfect Ten. Featuring ten new songs and guest appearances by 1TakeJay, Migos, NAV, Playboi Carti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, ASAP Ferg, ASAP Rocky, YG, Meek Mill, and more.

You can stream Perfect Ten in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.