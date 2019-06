Brent Faiyaz dropped his EP Lost back in Fall 2018. He continues to promote the project with the official video for “Trust”. Directed by LONEWOLF.

“If you choose to pursue a profession where people recognize you, you have to get used to being recognized. I’ve always been naturally reserved, so people whispering about me when I walked into a spot weirded me out.”

Watch the clip below and download Lost now on iTunes/Google Play.