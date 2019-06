Chris Brown drops off his highly anticipated new album Indigo. 32 new songs and guest appearances by H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Drake, Justin Bieber, Ink, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank.

His Indigoat Tour kicks off on August 20th with performances by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla Sign, Yella Beezy, and Joyner Lucas.

You can stream Indigo in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.