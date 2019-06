Delaware’s Lil West caught a buzz from his single “Somedays” earlier this year, which led to the success of his EP titled Vex, Pt. 1. He returns with the visuals for his next single from the project “Not Sure”.

He is currently working on his follow up EP Vex. Pt 2.

Watch the “Not Sure” video below and download Vex. Pt 1 now on iTunes/Google Play.